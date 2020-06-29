All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 731 Brookwood Rd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
731 Brookwood Rd 1
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

731 Brookwood Rd 1

731 Brookwood Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

731 Brookwood Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Hunting Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 11/01/19 Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom house in Hunting Ridge!
2 minutes from 70 5 minutes from 695 7 minutes from 95 Minutes away from Catonsville and downtown Baltimore.

Property highlights

- Well maintained with hardwood floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Plenty of storage in unfinished basement
- Brand new washer and dryer
- Enjoy the outdoors on the side porch or rear deck
- Pets considered

Available November!

(RLNE5189017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have any available units?
731 Brookwood Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have?
Some of 731 Brookwood Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Brookwood Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
731 Brookwood Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Brookwood Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland