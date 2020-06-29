731 Brookwood Rd 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 11/01/19 Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom house in Hunting Ridge!

2 minutes from 70 5 minutes from 695 7 minutes from 95 Minutes away from Catonsville and downtown Baltimore.



Property highlights



- Well maintained with hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Plenty of storage in unfinished basement

- Brand new washer and dryer

- Enjoy the outdoors on the side porch or rear deck

- Pets considered



Available November!



(RLNE5189017)