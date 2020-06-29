Unit 1 Available 11/01/19 Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom house in Hunting Ridge! 2 minutes from 70 5 minutes from 695 7 minutes from 95 Minutes away from Catonsville and downtown Baltimore.
Property highlights
- Well maintained with hardwood floors throughout - Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances - Large living room and spacious bedroom - Plenty of storage in unfinished basement - Brand new washer and dryer - Enjoy the outdoors on the side porch or rear deck - Pets considered
Available November!
(RLNE5189017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have any available units?
731 Brookwood Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have?
Some of 731 Brookwood Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Brookwood Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
731 Brookwood Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Brookwood Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Brookwood Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Brookwood Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
