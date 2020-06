Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LOOK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION BUTTON IF INTERESTED.!!! Furnished 1548 SF of LS,2 baths,2 br. Enter thru RAVEN PURPLE door into cozy LR with electric FP and French Doors that open to Kitchen, seat for 4. Forward to a full Bath and Laundry room combined. 2nd level a entertainers paradise,hardwood, custom built-in full bar,2 mini refrigerators, wet bar,granite counter top and O/S deck.3rd Level, 2B/R and F/B.