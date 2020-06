Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities alarm system parking

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom home located in Canton. This a large townhome located in a desirable neighborhood. You are walking distance to so much the city has to offer you, night life, dining, and live music.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood floors

* Partially Finished Basement

* Parking Pad

* Washer & Dryer

* Well Maintained

* Alarm System (not included)



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



