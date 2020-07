Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Turn - key furnished rental at Dynamic Fell's Point - Harbor East Impressive 3 level home with garage parking and roof deck. hardwood floors throughout the open concept floor plan. Tremendous opportunity for in home office with a large and strategically located main level space - well served with powder room bath and gas fireplace, Finely fitted kitchen leads to outdoor deck with an optimum western exposure for afternoon and evening entertaining. . Two bedrooms each with a separate bath. Main bedroom with walk-in closet. The bedroom level also benefits from high ceilings. whole home intercom Garage parking for 1 car plus plenty of storage . The location here is unbeatable for the avid urban explorer with the harbor front 2 blocks away. Offered partially furnished or unfurnished as well. Please ask.