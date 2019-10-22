All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
701 S LINWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

701 S LINWOOD AVENUE

701 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
You will love this End of Unit Row Home in the heart of Canton. This three bedroom home with newly rehabbed kitchen is just where you need to be. Main level bedroom and two upper level bedrooms with an additional room to be used as an office or Nursery. Garage is small but great for bicycles, kids toys or extra storage. 2nd floor deck above the garage. Washer/Dryer in the basement. This lovely home is 3 blocks from the Restaurants, bars and shopping of Canton Square. 3 blocks in the other direction takes you to beautiful Patterson Park and Dog Park. Safeway and other shops and Restaurants short walk also along with Canton Crossing. Short Commute to downtown, Johns Hopkins, 95 and 895. Port Network available. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
701 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
701 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S LINWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland