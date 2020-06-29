6817 BOSTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and see this beautiful end of group today! This spacious and updated home is perfect for the family with yard space for cookouts and a fenced in yard for the kids. The gorgeous cherry stained hardwood floors will make your furniture pop! Nice size semi finished basement with washer and dryer. Bring the lawn mower and store it in the big shed in the back. How about early morning coffee on the spacious front porch? MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!