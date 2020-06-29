Come and see this beautiful end of group today! This spacious and updated home is perfect for the family with yard space for cookouts and a fenced in yard for the kids. The gorgeous cherry stained hardwood floors will make your furniture pop! Nice size semi finished basement with washer and dryer. Bring the lawn mower and store it in the big shed in the back. How about early morning coffee on the spacious front porch? MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6817 BOSTON AVENUE have any available units?
6817 BOSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 BOSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 6817 BOSTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 BOSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6817 BOSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.