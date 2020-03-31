Charming cape - recently renovated. Open floor plan w/ 2nd fl master and two full BRs and bath on 1st level. Huge family room on lower level plus extra space for work shop or additional bedroom. Great deck and yard space for entertaining and a garage! Yard maintenance to be negotiated. Not accepting Section 8 housing vouchers. Max adult occupants 2. Must apply online at Long and Foster website.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have any available units?
6716 OLD HARFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have?
Some of 6716 OLD HARFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 OLD HARFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6716 OLD HARFORD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.