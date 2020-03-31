All apartments in Baltimore
6716 OLD HARFORD RD

6716 Old Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming cape - recently renovated. Open floor plan w/ 2nd fl master and two full BRs and bath on 1st level. Huge family room on lower level plus extra space for work shop or additional bedroom. Great deck and yard space for entertaining and a garage! Yard maintenance to be negotiated. Not accepting Section 8 housing vouchers. Max adult occupants 2. Must apply online at Long and Foster website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have any available units?
6716 OLD HARFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have?
Some of 6716 OLD HARFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 OLD HARFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6716 OLD HARFORD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 OLD HARFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD does offer parking.
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have a pool?
No, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 OLD HARFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 OLD HARFORD RD has units with dishwashers.
