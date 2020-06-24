All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
647 BARTLETT AVENUE
647 BARTLETT AVENUE

647 Bartlett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

647 Bartlett Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3br move in ready. Laminate flooring throughout - no carpeting. Open layout. Freshly painted. New kitchen appliances in large, eat-in kitchen plus spacious living/dining. Washer/dryer in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have any available units?
647 BARTLETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have?
Some of 647 BARTLETT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 BARTLETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
647 BARTLETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 BARTLETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
