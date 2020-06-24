647 Bartlett Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218 East Baltimore Midway
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3br move in ready. Laminate flooring throughout - no carpeting. Open layout. Freshly painted. New kitchen appliances in large, eat-in kitchen plus spacious living/dining. Washer/dryer in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have any available units?
647 BARTLETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 BARTLETT AVENUE have?
Some of 647 BARTLETT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 BARTLETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
647 BARTLETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.