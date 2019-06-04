All apartments in Baltimore
640 S KENWOOD AVENUE

640 South Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Fresh, Clean, Renovated & Ready to Move In! Great Canton Location!! Wide, one way street with lots of parking!!2 New Full Baths!! New Spacious Kitchen! Large Kitchen Area for Table, Chairs, Cooking & Living! Rear Entrance Off Kitchen Leading to Patio/Courtyard. Perfect Area For Grilling! Spacious, Freshly Painted Family Room with Gorgeous Staircase Leading to Upper Level. 2 Bedrooms with Bonus Room (possible 3rd area for bed) office, additional family room, sitting room, exercise room, dressing room, or whatever you need the extra room for! Gleaming Hardwood Floors! Finished Lower Level with Laundry & Spacious Area to Utilize as Rec Room, Exercise Area, Bonus Space or Storage. All New Mini Split Ductless Air Conditioning Units for perfect climate control in each room! Walk to all the amenities Canton has to offer! Beautiful Home Ready for Tenants who are Looking for a Higher Standard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
640 S KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
640 S KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 S KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
