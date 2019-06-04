640 S KENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking bbq/grill

Fresh, Clean, Renovated & Ready to Move In! Great Canton Location!! Wide, one way street with lots of parking!!2 New Full Baths!! New Spacious Kitchen! Large Kitchen Area for Table, Chairs, Cooking & Living! Rear Entrance Off Kitchen Leading to Patio/Courtyard. Perfect Area For Grilling! Spacious, Freshly Painted Family Room with Gorgeous Staircase Leading to Upper Level. 2 Bedrooms with Bonus Room (possible 3rd area for bed) office, additional family room, sitting room, exercise room, dressing room, or whatever you need the extra room for! Gleaming Hardwood Floors! Finished Lower Level with Laundry & Spacious Area to Utilize as Rec Room, Exercise Area, Bonus Space or Storage. All New Mini Split Ductless Air Conditioning Units for perfect climate control in each room! Walk to all the amenities Canton has to offer! Beautiful Home Ready for Tenants who are Looking for a Higher Standard!