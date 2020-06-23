634 WYETH STREET

Amenities

Super cozy rowhome located on a great street. Lots of surrounding professionals and pride of ownership on the block. This home offers a custom kitchen with newer cabinetry, butcher block countertops, tin backsplash, dishwasher, stainless steel stove and hood. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom, walk-in closet and bath with large soaking tub. The second bedroom if used as one is located on the basement level that has a door access to the front of the property. Additional closet space in the basement, washer and dryer. The home has wood flooring throughout the first and second floors. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with additional security deposit. The home is available to be viewed and rented immediately. Enjoy city living close to restaurants, shops and stadium events.