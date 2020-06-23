All apartments in Baltimore
634 WYETH STREET
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

634 WYETH STREET

634 Wyeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cozy rowhome located on a great street. Lots of surrounding professionals and pride of ownership on the block. This home offers a custom kitchen with newer cabinetry, butcher block countertops, tin backsplash, dishwasher, stainless steel stove and hood. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom, walk-in closet and bath with large soaking tub. The second bedroom if used as one is located on the basement level that has a door access to the front of the property. Additional closet space in the basement, washer and dryer. The home has wood flooring throughout the first and second floors. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with additional security deposit. The home is available to be viewed and rented immediately. Enjoy city living close to restaurants, shops and stadium events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 WYETH STREET have any available units?
634 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 WYETH STREET have?
Some of 634 WYETH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
634 WYETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 WYETH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 WYETH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 634 WYETH STREET offer parking?
No, 634 WYETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 634 WYETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 WYETH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 WYETH STREET have a pool?
No, 634 WYETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 634 WYETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 634 WYETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 634 WYETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 WYETH STREET has units with dishwashers.
