630 Tolna Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking internet access

Be the first tenants to enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom beautifully renovated home featuring hardwood floors throughout and a fully finished basement with ceramic tile flooring. The open main floor layout shows off your kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, including all of your basic appliances, along with a dishwasher, washer and dryer. This home offers quite a few modern touches including an alarm system and wireless Nest thermostat which allows you to operate your heating & air conditioning system directly from your phone! Both bathrooms have Bluetooth speakers with LED lights installed allowing you to sync music from your phone for the ultimate relaxing experience! Don't fret over City parking as this home also features a freshly paved parking pad!



Check out the 3D Tour !

https://vacancyfillers.com/properties/630-tolna/

