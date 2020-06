Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Perfect Canton area rental on a quiet street near Patterson Park. Home features 2-BR, 2-BA with a finished basement that can be used as an office, additional living space or possibly a 3rd BR. Spacious rooms, a well-designed eat-in kitchen with Corian counter tops & a private patio. And oh yes...a ROOFTOP DECK with a fantastic city view. WELCOME HOME!