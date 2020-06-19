All apartments in Baltimore
626 S CHARLES STREET.
626 S CHARLES STREET
626 S CHARLES STREET

626 South Charles Street · (410) 391-6900
Location

626 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit R25 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this cozy Harbor Way East condo w/ many upgrades; remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two full remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, nice size closets, west exposure* newer flooring including ceramic and carpet; One OFF STREET PARKING SPACE and additional area 8 parking available. In unit WASHER & DRYER; Condo also has a wood burning fireplace! BEAUTIFUL CONDO VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Very attentive landlords with on-call maintenance staff. Close proximity to University of MD hospital and many harbor attractions. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 626 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
626 S CHARLES STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 626 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
626 S CHARLES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 626 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 626 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 626 S CHARLES STREET does offer parking.
Does 626 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 626 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 626 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 626 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

