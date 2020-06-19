626 S CHARLES STREET.

Amenities

Welcome to this cozy Harbor Way East condo w/ many upgrades; remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two full remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, nice size closets, west exposure* newer flooring including ceramic and carpet; One OFF STREET PARKING SPACE and additional area 8 parking available. In unit WASHER & DRYER; Condo also has a wood burning fireplace! BEAUTIFUL CONDO VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Very attentive landlords with on-call maintenance staff. Close proximity to University of MD hospital and many harbor attractions. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!