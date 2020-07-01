Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6145 Chinquapin Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6145 Chinquapin Parkway
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:14 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6145 Chinquapin Parkway
6145 Chinquapin Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6145 Chinquapin Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Renovated Townhome with 4 bedrooms/2 baths! Updated kitchen..Spacious rooms. Fenced in Back Yard. Cozy Neigbhorhood.. great for families!! Section 8 Vouchers are Welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have any available units?
6145 Chinquapin Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6145 Chinquapin Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Chinquapin Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Chinquapin Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway offer parking?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have a pool?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6145 Chinquapin Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6145 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland