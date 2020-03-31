610 S ROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

The best value in Canton and just a block from the Park! Multi-tiered roof top deck, beautiful hardwoods, maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, brand new bedroom level washer-dryer & new upper level front windows. Upper level bath has ceramic surround w/jetted tub & dual shower heads. Second level balcony with spiral steps to roof deck: Panoramic views of the City! Enclosed back patio with shed for extra storage is perfect for grilling and relaxing on cool Fall day and evenings! All reasonable offers considered!!