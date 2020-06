Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Available on February 14th. Location, Location! Enjoy all the perks of city living. Kitchen features granite counters and stainlesssteel appliances. Two bedrooms, two new walk-in closets and full bath on upper level with 2ndFloor Deck. Finished basement with 3rd bedroom and full bath. Washer/dryer, C entral A/C , wall towall carpet. Schedule your appointment today!