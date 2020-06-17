All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

608 PONTE VILLAS N

608 Ponte Villas N · No Longer Available
Location

608 Ponte Villas N, Baltimore, MD 21230
Inner Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to Inner Harbor waterfront luxury living at its' finest. Located behind the entry gates of Ponte Villas North this home offers unmatched privacy and security. This rarely offered North Pier premium end unit location features a five level elevator and spacious rooftop terrace. Spectacular panoramic direct waterfront and city skyline views abound from all levels of this 3,125 square foot Pier Home. This pristine condition home features an abundance of exquisite finishes including three overwater balconies, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & granite counters, hardwood flooring, wet bar and a gas fireplace. The fourth level features the second bedroom and spacious family room. An easy conversion of the family room can provide a dedicated third bedroom. Parking for two vehicles is provided for within the attached two car garage. Community amenities include 24/7 security, a private guest parking garage, outdoor pool, private fitness center, concierge services, multiple restaurants, marina, dock bar and beautifully landscaped grounds. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have any available units?
608 PONTE VILLAS N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have?
Some of 608 PONTE VILLAS N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 PONTE VILLAS N currently offering any rent specials?
608 PONTE VILLAS N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 PONTE VILLAS N pet-friendly?
No, 608 PONTE VILLAS N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N offer parking?
Yes, 608 PONTE VILLAS N offers parking.
Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 PONTE VILLAS N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have a pool?
Yes, 608 PONTE VILLAS N has a pool.
Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have accessible units?
No, 608 PONTE VILLAS N does not have accessible units.
Does 608 PONTE VILLAS N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 PONTE VILLAS N has units with dishwashers.
