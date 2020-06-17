608 PONTE VILLAS N

Amenities

Welcome to Inner Harbor waterfront luxury living at its' finest. Located behind the entry gates of Ponte Villas North this home offers unmatched privacy and security. This rarely offered North Pier premium end unit location features a five level elevator and spacious rooftop terrace. Spectacular panoramic direct waterfront and city skyline views abound from all levels of this 3,125 square foot Pier Home. This pristine condition home features an abundance of exquisite finishes including three overwater balconies, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & granite counters, hardwood flooring, wet bar and a gas fireplace. The fourth level features the second bedroom and spacious family room. An easy conversion of the family room can provide a dedicated third bedroom. Parking for two vehicles is provided for within the attached two car garage. Community amenities include 24/7 security, a private guest parking garage, outdoor pool, private fitness center, concierge services, multiple restaurants, marina, dock bar and beautifully landscaped grounds. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore.