All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 607 Charraway Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
607 Charraway Road - 1
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

607 Charraway Road - 1

607 Charraway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

607 Charraway Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2BR 1BATH newly renovated townhouse available in the Yale Heights neighborhood of Baltimore City. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Natural gas heating / central AC. Unfinished basement is perfect for your storage needs and has washer/dryer hookups available. Fenced backyard. Small pets (under 25lbs) may be considered. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.

LIVING ROOM – 12 X 13
DINING ROOM – 13 X 7.5
MASTER BR – 13 X 12
2ND BR – 11 X 9.5

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have any available units?
607 Charraway Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have?
Some of 607 Charraway Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Charraway Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
607 Charraway Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Charraway Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Charraway Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 607 Charraway Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Charraway Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 607 Charraway Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 607 Charraway Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Charraway Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Charraway Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland