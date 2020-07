Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very nicely rehabbed rental with all the upgrades including beautiful flooring throughout, updated kitchen and baths, recessed lighting,new doors, freshly painted, laundry area, in the fully finished basement with a 2nd full bath, nice landscaping, rear parking pad, spacious rooms, front and back porch, stainless steel stove, fridge, and microwave. This unit won't disappoint. Conveniently located. Vouchers are Extremely WARMLY Welcomed! Call for your showing today!