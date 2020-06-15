All apartments in Baltimore
5907 Yorkwood Rd.

5907 Yorkwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Yorkwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
5907 Yorkwood Rd/3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhouse near Mercy High School - Lovely large end of group Townhome near Mercy High School. This home has hardwood floors throughout and tons of light. Beautiful bay window in the living room. Galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Great sunroom off the kitchen. Upper level has 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Lower level has finished area with half bath. Washer, Dryer hookups. Backyard that is great for barbecues and entertaining. Available now. $1450 monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE4854837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have any available units?
5907 Yorkwood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have?
Some of 5907 Yorkwood Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Yorkwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Yorkwood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Yorkwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. offer parking?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Yorkwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Yorkwood Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
