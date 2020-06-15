5902 Laclede Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning clubhouse

Beautiful Baltimore City Townhome - Come tour this great space in Baltimore. Located in a beautiful, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.



Three bedrooms and a great basement space as a potential fourth bedroom or recreation room. One full and one half bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors. Central air just in time for the upcoming heat.



Washer and dryer in the basement with great storage space. Fenced in back yard and personal parking pad.



This won't be on the market long. Take a tour today!



*Voucher tenants welcomed.



(RLNE4045864)