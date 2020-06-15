All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5902 Laclede Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5902 Laclede Rd
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

5902 Laclede Rd

5902 Laclede Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5902 Laclede Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful Baltimore City Townhome - Come tour this great space in Baltimore. Located in a beautiful, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Three bedrooms and a great basement space as a potential fourth bedroom or recreation room. One full and one half bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors. Central air just in time for the upcoming heat.

Washer and dryer in the basement with great storage space. Fenced in back yard and personal parking pad.

This won't be on the market long. Take a tour today!

*Voucher tenants welcomed.

(RLNE4045864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Laclede Rd have any available units?
5902 Laclede Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Laclede Rd have?
Some of 5902 Laclede Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Laclede Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Laclede Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Laclede Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Laclede Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5902 Laclede Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Laclede Rd offers parking.
Does 5902 Laclede Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 Laclede Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Laclede Rd have a pool?
No, 5902 Laclede Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Laclede Rd have accessible units?
No, 5902 Laclede Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Laclede Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Laclede Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland