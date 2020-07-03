Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar

5713 Fenwick Avenue Baltimore, MD 21239



Here's a fantastic EZ OWN--A-Home opportunity for you and your family.

This is a work for equity three bedroom, one and a half bath, two story home with a basement located in 5713 Fenwick Avenue Baltimore, MD 21239



This 1,520 square foot townhouse sits on a 3,500 square foot lot and is valued at $149,000.

The home needs some work so fix it up the way you want it and capture some sweat equity today!

House needs cosmetic work (carpet, paint.....)

This home features: Affordable and Quiet Living in an Excellent Part of Town close to Parks, Shops, Malls, Restaurants, Excellent Schools, and More… Nearby schools include Cardinal Shehan School, Yorkwood Elementary School and Mt Zion Baptist Christian School. The closest grocery stores are Mars Supermarket, Shoppers and Shoppers Alameda. Nearby coffee shops include World Peace Cafe Baltimore, Starbucks and Zekes Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Belvedere Bistro, China Wok and E Z Convenience. 5713 Fenwick Ave is near Mt. Pleasant Woods, Chinquapin Park and DeWees Park. Quiet Street near MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



*A townhome built with bricks, this unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, ceramic tile flooring for the kitchen and bathroom*



Easy Qualifying Owner Assisted Financing Is Available On This Spectacular Home.



Based on the number of calls we have been getting, we don't expect this home to last long so give Olive Branch Property Trust a call at 443-241-8537 and start your Path To Home Ownership today!



Owning Is A Great Investment… Owning Is An Awesome Credit Rating Booster… Own A Comfortable Home In A Quiet Neighborhood Today! Super Easy Move-In Programs… You Will Get Awesome Customer Service From Us… You Can Achieve The American Dream of Home Ownership & We Can Show You How!

Enjoyment & Satisfaction Can Be Yours Today! We can get you started right away! Call Olive Branch Property Trust at 443-241-8537 today!