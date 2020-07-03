All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

5713 Fenwick Avenue

5713 Fenwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Fenwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
5713 Fenwick Avenue Baltimore, MD 21239

Here's a fantastic EZ OWN--A-Home opportunity for you and your family.
This is a work for equity three bedroom, one and a half bath, two story home with a basement located in 5713 Fenwick Avenue Baltimore, MD 21239

This 1,520 square foot townhouse sits on a 3,500 square foot lot and is valued at $149,000.
The home needs some work so fix it up the way you want it and capture some sweat equity today!
House needs cosmetic work (carpet, paint.....)
This home features: Affordable and Quiet Living in an Excellent Part of Town close to Parks, Shops, Malls, Restaurants, Excellent Schools, and More… Nearby schools include Cardinal Shehan School, Yorkwood Elementary School and Mt Zion Baptist Christian School. The closest grocery stores are Mars Supermarket, Shoppers and Shoppers Alameda. Nearby coffee shops include World Peace Cafe Baltimore, Starbucks and Zekes Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Belvedere Bistro, China Wok and E Z Convenience. 5713 Fenwick Ave is near Mt. Pleasant Woods, Chinquapin Park and DeWees Park. Quiet Street near MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

*A townhome built with bricks, this unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, ceramic tile flooring for the kitchen and bathroom*

Easy Qualifying Owner Assisted Financing Is Available On This Spectacular Home.

Based on the number of calls we have been getting, we don't expect this home to last long so give Olive Branch Property Trust a call at 443-241-8537 and start your Path To Home Ownership today!

Owning Is A Great Investment… Owning Is An Awesome Credit Rating Booster… Own A Comfortable Home In A Quiet Neighborhood Today! Super Easy Move-In Programs… You Will Get Awesome Customer Service From Us… You Can Achieve The American Dream of Home Ownership & We Can Show You How!
Enjoyment & Satisfaction Can Be Yours Today! We can get you started right away! Call Olive Branch Property Trust at 443-241-8537 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have any available units?
5713 Fenwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5713 Fenwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Fenwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Fenwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue offer parking?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Fenwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Fenwick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

