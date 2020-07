Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located adjacent to Good Samaritan Hospital, ~ from Morgan State University, and about 5 minutes from Belvedere Square. Featuring a world pool tub, Center Air and Heat, finished basement, washier/dryer, dishwasher, , and open floor plan with hardwood floors. Great rear yard with a newly refinished rear deck. Pets are allowed on case by case base.1st 2 floors will be painted prior to move in date.