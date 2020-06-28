5406 Biddison Ave

Amenities
This is a 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Glenham, right outside of the city. It has hardwood floors and granite counters. It is a new renovation being done in the last few years. The main level has a kitchen, living room, full bath and 2 bedrooms. The upstairs level has a full bath and 2 bedrooms. The basement is fully finished with enough room for a game room and another living room.
Property Highlights:
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Counters
* Newly renovated
* Hardwood Flooring
* Close proximity to the city
* Pets are Case by Case
(RLNE5306201)