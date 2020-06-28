All apartments in Baltimore
Location

5406 Biddison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Glenham, right outside of the city. It has hardwood floors and granite counters. It is a new renovation being done in the last few years. The main level has a kitchen, living room, full bath and 2 bedrooms. The upstairs level has a full bath and 2 bedrooms. The basement is fully finished with enough room for a game room and another living room.

Property Highlights:

* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Counters
* Newly renovated
* Hardwood Flooring
* Close proximity to the city
* Pets are Case by Case

(RLNE5306201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Biddison Ave have any available units?
5406 Biddison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 Biddison Ave have?
Some of 5406 Biddison Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 Biddison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Biddison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Biddison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 Biddison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5406 Biddison Ave offer parking?
No, 5406 Biddison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Biddison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Biddison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Biddison Ave have a pool?
No, 5406 Biddison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Biddison Ave have accessible units?
No, 5406 Biddison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Biddison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Biddison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
