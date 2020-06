Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking

This stylish 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths condo is located right across the entrance of John Hopkins Bayview Hospital, just a few minutes drive from I-95 exit, Patterson Park and Canton Crossing. What a rear opportunity to live so close to restaurants, stores the park and the hospital and have your own car port! Enjoy the spacious kitchen, read your book at the covered patio and call this beautiful condo Home!