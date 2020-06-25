5311 Gwynn Oak Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available now - Property Id: 204509



Beautiful Newly Renovated Large Single Family Home Available NOW!!!

Get into your new beautiful home this year - House is a MUST SEE! Dark hardwood floors throughout first floor. large, open Country Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Applicances. Fully finished basement with private bedroom, full bath and walkout - Possible in law suite! Lush Carpeting in bedrooms and basement. Tons of storage space. Decorative fireplace! Spacious deck in rear. Juliet balcony off of the Master Bedroom! Covered front Porch. Newly cemented front walkway



Possibly can be used as a Assistant Living! - Commercial Application Available



Serious Inquiries Only Please - Please Call Brandi Dunker directly at 443.857.0144 or text during regular business hours. Calls after 6pm will be returned the next day respectively.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204509

