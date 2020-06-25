5311 Gwynn Oak Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available now - Property Id: 204509
Beautiful Newly Renovated Large Single Family Home Available NOW!!!
Get into your new beautiful home this year - House is a MUST SEE! Dark hardwood floors throughout first floor. large, open Country Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Applicances. Fully finished basement with private bedroom, full bath and walkout - Possible in law suite! Lush Carpeting in bedrooms and basement. Tons of storage space. Decorative fireplace! Spacious deck in rear. Juliet balcony off of the Master Bedroom! Covered front Porch. Newly cemented front walkway
Possibly can be used as a Assistant Living! - Commercial Application Available
