Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5311 Gwynn Oak Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

5311 Gwynn Oak Ave

5311 Gwynn Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Howard Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available now - Property Id: 204509

Beautiful Newly Renovated Large Single Family Home Available NOW!!!
Get into your new beautiful home this year - House is a MUST SEE! Dark hardwood floors throughout first floor. large, open Country Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Applicances. Fully finished basement with private bedroom, full bath and walkout - Possible in law suite! Lush Carpeting in bedrooms and basement. Tons of storage space. Decorative fireplace! Spacious deck in rear. Juliet balcony off of the Master Bedroom! Covered front Porch. Newly cemented front walkway

Possibly can be used as a Assistant Living! - Commercial Application Available

Serious Inquiries Only Please - Please Call Brandi Dunker directly at 443.857.0144 or text during regular business hours. Calls after 6pm will be returned the next day respectively.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204509
Property Id 204509

(RLNE5735734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have any available units?
5311 Gwynn Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have?
Some of 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Gwynn Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave offer parking?
No, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 Gwynn Oak Ave has units with dishwashers.
