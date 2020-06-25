53 E RANDALL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

4 story townhouse with roof deck overlooking city 3 large bedrooms with 3 baths, powder room and full size laundry on the main level. wood floors throughout.1 bedroom in finished basement for. deck off kitchen with fenced patio