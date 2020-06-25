All apartments in Baltimore
53 E RANDALL STREET
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

53 E RANDALL STREET

53 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

53 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 story townhouse with roof deck overlooking city 3 large bedrooms with 3 baths, powder room and full size laundry on the main level. wood floors throughout.1 bedroom in finished basement for. deck off kitchen with fenced patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
53 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 E RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 53 E RANDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
53 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 53 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 53 E RANDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 E RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 53 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 53 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 E RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
