53 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 story townhouse with roof deck overlooking city 3 large bedrooms with 3 baths, powder room and full size laundry on the main level. wood floors throughout.1 bedroom in finished basement for. deck off kitchen with fenced patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
53 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 E RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 53 E RANDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
53 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.