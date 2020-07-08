All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
515 N PORT STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

515 N PORT STREET

515 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom with a full bathroom and finished laminated flooring! Home has exposed brick walls, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to be installed, and large fenced in backyard. Located near the Patterson Park neighborhood and John Hopkins, there are bars, restaurants, and local mom and pop shops! Take a walk to Patterson Park or to the waterfront! The place is clean and turnkey, ready to move your stuff in! Don't miss out on this freshly RENOVATED home! Appliances, gas furnace (heating), and water heater to be installed before move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 N PORT STREET have any available units?
515 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 N PORT STREET have?
Some of 515 N PORT STREET's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
515 N PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 515 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 515 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 515 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 515 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 N PORT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 515 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 515 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 515 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 515 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 N PORT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

