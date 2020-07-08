515 N PORT STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom with a full bathroom and finished laminated flooring! Home has exposed brick walls, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to be installed, and large fenced in backyard. Located near the Patterson Park neighborhood and John Hopkins, there are bars, restaurants, and local mom and pop shops! Take a walk to Patterson Park or to the waterfront! The place is clean and turnkey, ready to move your stuff in! Don't miss out on this freshly RENOVATED home! Appliances, gas furnace (heating), and water heater to be installed before move in!