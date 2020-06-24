All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

502 S Washington St

502 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a prime location in Upper Fells Point. Incredibly unique space with large windows large rooms and high ceilings. You also have an outdoor space over grown with ivy. Everything about this house is amazing, from the historic feel to the convenience of location.

Property Highlights:

* Great Location
* Historic
* High Ceilings
* Large Windows
* Large Bedrooms
* Master Suit on Third Floor
* Washer and Dryer in unit
* Pets Welcome
* Right off 95

Available NOW!

(RLNE5182899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S Washington St have any available units?
502 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 502 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
502 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 502 S Washington St offer parking?
No, 502 S Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 502 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 502 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 502 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 502 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 S Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 S Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 S Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.

