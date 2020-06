Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious townhome in Butchers Hill! Massive walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a great open floor plan! Take a stroll over Patterson Park and stop at muliple stores and restaurants! Applications are attached. $45 per person over the age of 18 living in the residence. Must pass both credit and background checks.