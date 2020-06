Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4809 Arabia Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House - This 2 story house offers not only plenty of space inside but also a huge patio and backyard space outside. It features a massive master bedroom on the first floor as well as two smaller bedrooms upstairs. A kitchen with more than enough cabinet and counter top space, plus an island perfect for setting up a couple chairs to have a meal at. Hardwood floors throughout and a washer and dryer in the unfinished basement. Clean spacious bathroom and an extra porch on the front of the house. Pet friendly!



(RLNE5779278)