All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4712 Elison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4712 Elison Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4712 Elison Ave
4712 Elison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4712 Elison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Parkside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4712 Elison Ave 2 Bedroom 2 Bath finished basement -
Schedule a showing
Call Tori 301-237-0399
Call Tenisha 443-540-1201
(RLNE5326409)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4712 Elison Ave have any available units?
4712 Elison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4712 Elison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Elison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Elison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Elison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4712 Elison Ave offer parking?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Elison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Elison Ave have a pool?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Elison Ave have accessible units?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Elison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Elison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Elison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
