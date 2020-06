Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom one bath townhouse. There is a huge living room with lots of light. You have a separate dining room as well. Carpeting in both rooms. There is a galley style kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. There is also vinyl flooring in the kitchen. There is a nice back yard as well. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a full bath. All 3 bedrooms have carpeting. There is also a big unfinished basement which is great for storage.