Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4412 Asbury Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 8
4412 Asbury Ave
4412 Asbury Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4412 Asbury Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home
Completed remodeled with finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have any available units?
4412 Asbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4412 Asbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Asbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Asbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave offer parking?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have a pool?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 Asbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 Asbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
