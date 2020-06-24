All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4408 Finney Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4408 Finney Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4408 Finney Ave

4408 Finney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4408 Finney Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT! ACCEPTING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS! - This 3 bedroom home is move in ready with fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors and brand new wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, light wood cabinets, a gas range and refrigerator. There's a large beautiful deck off of the kitchen as well as a fenced backyard. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and lots of natural light. Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4892287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Finney Ave have any available units?
4408 Finney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Finney Ave have?
Some of 4408 Finney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Finney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Finney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Finney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Finney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4408 Finney Ave offer parking?
No, 4408 Finney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Finney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Finney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Finney Ave have a pool?
No, 4408 Finney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Finney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4408 Finney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Finney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Finney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland