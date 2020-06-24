4408 Finney Ave

Amenities

GORGEOUS RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT! ACCEPTING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS! - This 3 bedroom home is move in ready with fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors and brand new wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, light wood cabinets, a gas range and refrigerator. There's a large beautiful deck off of the kitchen as well as a fenced backyard. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and lots of natural light. Call today to schedule a tour!



