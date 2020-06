4234 Seidel Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 04/01/20 LOVELY 3 BR/1.5 BATH NICE YARD NEAR TRANSPORTATION - Property Id: 143868



GORGEOUS 3BR/1.5 BATH ROW HOME IN A QUIET HOME OWNER SETTING IN WEST BALTIMORE! EVERYTHING IS NEW!

HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH CENTRAL AIR, LIVING ROOM , OPEN DINING RM AND KITCHEN AREA FINISHED BASEMENT, NICE FENCED IN BACK YARD.

MUST BE ABLE TO PASS ALL BACKGROUND CHECKS, MUST BE NEAT, CLEAN AND ORDERLY! WASHER AND DRYER ALSO INCLUED!

CONTACT JAYTEE FOUR ONE ZERO NINE EIGHT NINE ONE TWO FOUR THREE!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143868

Property Id 143868



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5607470)