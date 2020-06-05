4226 Nicholas Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

2 Bedroom House with an additional bedroom in basement. Freshly painted throughout. New flooring on first floor and new carpet on second floor. Spacious living/dining room combo area with huge eat in kitchen. Plenty of front yard space and rear space. Conveniently located and close to public transportation. A must see!! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866605)