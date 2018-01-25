Amenities
Beautiful Home! W/D! Finished Basement! Off-Street Parking! Ready Now! - ** 3 Bedrooms / 2 BTH
** Spacious Home!
** Beautifully Renovated!
** Washer/Dryer!
** Central Air!
** Finished Basement!
** Off-Street Parking!
** Available NOW!
This gorgeous sun filled home awaits you! The brick front exterior and community sidewalks lined with trees is a fabulous place to come home to! Travel within to find the perfect floor plan with tons of natural light, original charm and stunning hardwood floors. The over-sized living room with soft neutral color pallet is an ideal space for gathering to relax after a hard days' work. The original arched doorway leads to an open dining - kitchen concept which makes entertaining a breeze. Enjoy creating chef-inspired dishes in the brand new kitchen showcasing granite counters, tons of storage and gas cooking! A large master retreat greets you on the upper level and is accompanied by two additional well sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. A sweeping lower level allows for a recreation room or ideal second living space with additional full bath. Parking is never a worry with your very own rear parking pad.
4216 Shamrock Avenue
21206
$1,700.00
Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo id are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $1,700 rent & $1,700 security deposit = $3,400.00 to move in)
Please call Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330
KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net
(RLNE5626623)