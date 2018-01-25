All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

4216 Shamrock Avenue

4216 Shamrock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Shamrock Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautiful Home! W/D! Finished Basement! Off-Street Parking! Ready Now! - ** 3 Bedrooms / 2 BTH
** Spacious Home!
** Beautifully Renovated!
** Washer/Dryer!
** Central Air!
** Finished Basement!
** Off-Street Parking!
** Available NOW!

This gorgeous sun filled home awaits you! The brick front exterior and community sidewalks lined with trees is a fabulous place to come home to! Travel within to find the perfect floor plan with tons of natural light, original charm and stunning hardwood floors. The over-sized living room with soft neutral color pallet is an ideal space for gathering to relax after a hard days' work. The original arched doorway leads to an open dining - kitchen concept which makes entertaining a breeze. Enjoy creating chef-inspired dishes in the brand new kitchen showcasing granite counters, tons of storage and gas cooking! A large master retreat greets you on the upper level and is accompanied by two additional well sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. A sweeping lower level allows for a recreation room or ideal second living space with additional full bath. Parking is never a worry with your very own rear parking pad.

4216 Shamrock Avenue
21206
$1,700.00

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo id are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $1,700 rent & $1,700 security deposit = $3,400.00 to move in)

Please call Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330

KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net

(RLNE5626623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have any available units?
4216 Shamrock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have?
Some of 4216 Shamrock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Shamrock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Shamrock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Shamrock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Shamrock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Shamrock Avenue offers parking.
Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 Shamrock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4216 Shamrock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4216 Shamrock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Shamrock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Shamrock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

