421 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Fells Point
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY RENOVATED HOME AWAITS THE CHOOSIEST OF RENTERS! ENJOY FELLS POINT WITH IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO ALL THE HOT SPOTS! NEW BROADWAY MARKET AND BOOMING HARBOR EAST ALL A QUICK STROLL AWAY! INCREDIBLE SPACE AND FINISHES THROUGHOUT. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ROOM FOR TABLE. SUPERB DESIGN IN BATHS. BONUS COMMON AREA ON FLOOR 2 GIVES ROOM FOR OFFICE OR XTRA DEN. COME SEE! OWNER WILL PAY FOR ONE YEAR OF PARKING AT NEARBY GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 S BOND STREET have any available units?
421 S BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 S BOND STREET have?
Some of 421 S BOND STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
421 S BOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.