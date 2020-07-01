4200 Evans Chapel Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly media room some paid utils

It's Roland Park/Hoes Heights- in Baltimore, Maryland _ It's a two-story corner home, with 3 bedrooms and a fenced-in yard with a brick patio. -and you can rent for not much.



Yes, it's got your 3 bedrooms for putting beds in and other stuff, too, a bathroom, just in case you need one, and a fenced-in and wooded backyard (Motorcycle not included). If you're walking around in the house - you'll be walking on wood floors. You'll be on Evans Chapel in Baltimore MD, Roland Park/Hoes Heights, near the Giant (large MD food chain) where you can go shopping and bring food back to your kitchen with exposed brick walls, and you can skip to the Rotunda, for a cool movie in a cool movie theater, Starbucks, a Kebob, Mom's Organic Foods is there too and Brick Bodies (if you eat too much and need to shape up, and you can walk to Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and Remington and Hampden, and Wyman Park's trails, etc. Plus, there are cool bicycle lanes all around and you're just a few minutes from downtown Baltimore and Fells Point, the Harbor, Oriole Park, Federal Hill, and other fun things. All this for an astounding below the market price of $1,375, that's a month and utilities.



