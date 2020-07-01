All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:09 PM

4200 Evans Chapel Road

4200 Evans Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Evans Chapel Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
It's Roland Park/Hoes Heights- in Baltimore, Maryland _ It's a two-story corner home, with 3 bedrooms and a fenced-in yard with a brick patio. -and you can rent for not much.

Yes, it's got your 3 bedrooms for putting beds in and other stuff, too, a bathroom, just in case you need one, and a fenced-in and wooded backyard (Motorcycle not included). If you're walking around in the house - you'll be walking on wood floors. You'll be on Evans Chapel in Baltimore MD, Roland Park/Hoes Heights, near the Giant (large MD food chain) where you can go shopping and bring food back to your kitchen with exposed brick walls, and you can skip to the Rotunda, for a cool movie in a cool movie theater, Starbucks, a Kebob, Mom's Organic Foods is there too and Brick Bodies (if you eat too much and need to shape up, and you can walk to Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and Remington and Hampden, and Wyman Park's trails, etc. Plus, there are cool bicycle lanes all around and you're just a few minutes from downtown Baltimore and Fells Point, the Harbor, Oriole Park, Federal Hill, and other fun things. All this for an astounding below the market price of $1,375, that's a month and utilities.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/baltimore-md?lid=12773807

(RLNE5312360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have any available units?
4200 Evans Chapel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have?
Some of 4200 Evans Chapel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Evans Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Evans Chapel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Evans Chapel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Evans Chapel Road is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road offer parking?
No, 4200 Evans Chapel Road does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 Evans Chapel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have a pool?
No, 4200 Evans Chapel Road does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 4200 Evans Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Evans Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Evans Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.

