419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

READY TO MOVE IN!! Renovated Townhome walking distance to Johns Hopkins. Open living room and Formal Dining Room with wood floors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of space for table and chairs, Built in Microwave, and new Appliances. Main level laundry area with washer, dryer, desk and cabinets for work station. Traditional Baltimore style three bedrooms with new Carpet ( pass through one to get to the other)and one full bath in the upper level. Clean open space in unfinished lower level for storage. Fenced rear yard to the alley. Pet on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Proof of renters insurance required. Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.