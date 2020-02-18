All apartments in Baltimore
419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE

419 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
McElderry Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
READY TO MOVE IN!! Renovated Townhome walking distance to Johns Hopkins. Open living room and Formal Dining Room with wood floors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of space for table and chairs, Built in Microwave, and new Appliances. Main level laundry area with washer, dryer, desk and cabinets for work station. Traditional Baltimore style three bedrooms with new Carpet ( pass through one to get to the other)and one full bath in the upper level. Clean open space in unfinished lower level for storage. Fenced rear yard to the alley. Pet on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Proof of renters insurance required. Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have any available units?
419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have?
Some of 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 N PATTERSON PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.

