Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE

415 North Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated rowhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances. House has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors on 1st level and brand new wall to wall carpet on upstairs. Fenced-in yard w/back porch. Front-loading washer and dryer in basement, that has lots of room for storage. Central A/C, Gas stove, pre-wired for cable. Great location, walking distance to: John Hopkins Med Ctr; Krieger Institute; and Patterson Park. No pets/no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
