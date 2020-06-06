415 N COLLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated rowhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances. House has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors on 1st level and brand new wall to wall carpet on upstairs. Fenced-in yard w/back porch. Front-loading washer and dryer in basement, that has lots of room for storage. Central A/C, Gas stove, pre-wired for cable. Great location, walking distance to: John Hopkins Med Ctr; Krieger Institute; and Patterson Park. No pets/no smoking.