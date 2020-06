Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning media room some paid utils

Located in the Hampden/ Medfield Area. Tilt in windows, wall to wall carpet or laminate floor optional for living room ( additional cost), 6 panel doors, water / sewer included, trash pick up included, exterminator for general pest services included. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and public transportation. Mention this ad for a discount on rent, applies to the month of May only.