4120 Eierman Avenue - 1

4120 Eierman Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206

A MUST SEE! Beautifully renovated 3 BR, 1 Bath town home (LEAD FREE CERTIFICATE) located in the Belair-Parkside neighborhood. Open concept living and dining room with hardwood flooring throughout the first floor; Kitchen features brand new appliances with added amenities of microwave and garbage disposal; New carpeting throughout the 2nd floor; Basement is partially finished with new carpet as well; Central Air; Covered front porch with fenced in front yard; Parking pad on the back of the house.