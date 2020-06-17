All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4120 Eierman Avenue - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4120 Eierman Avenue - 1

4120 Eierman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4120 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4120 Eierman Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
A MUST SEE! Beautifully renovated 3 BR, 1 Bath town home (LEAD FREE CERTIFICATE) located in the Belair-Parkside neighborhood. Open concept living and dining room with hardwood flooring throughout the first floor; Kitchen features brand new appliances with added amenities of microwave and garbage disposal; New carpeting throughout the 2nd floor; Basement is partially finished with new carpet as well; Central Air; Covered front porch with fenced in front yard; Parking pad on the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland