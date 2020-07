Amenities

Live in a beautifully restored 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome located in Greektown! Convenient to: JHH Bay View, Canton, I-95 and only minutes from the Inner Harbor. The comfort & convenience of this home can not be beat! Pets are case by case and there will be a monthly fee per pet. Property Highlights: * Hardwood Floors * Newly Renovated * Granite Counters * Stainless Steel Appliances * Gorgeous Backyard * Great Location! Available Now!