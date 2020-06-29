Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4114 White Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4114 White Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4114 White Ave
4114 White Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4114 White Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Unit Just For You!! - Great House ready for you to call it HOME
(RLNE5694190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4114 White Ave have any available units?
4114 White Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4114 White Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4114 White Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 White Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 White Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4114 White Ave offer parking?
No, 4114 White Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4114 White Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 White Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 White Ave have a pool?
No, 4114 White Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4114 White Ave have accessible units?
No, 4114 White Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 White Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 White Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 White Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 White Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland