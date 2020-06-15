Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City
4108 Coleman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4108 Coleman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, One Bathroom Property in Baltimore - 3 Bedroom, One Bathroom with a unfinished basement
Near the 895 and 95
Near Several Local Parks
To schedule a showing please email leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
(RLNE4604787)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have any available units?
4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City offer parking?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have a pool?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have accessible units?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Coleman Ave Baltimore City does not have units with air conditioning.
