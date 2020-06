Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Large interior unit townhome that features 3 spacious bedrooms, new carpet, an open living room/dining room combo. Kitchen with pass through breakfast bar. Partially finished lower level. A bath on each floor. Large storage room. Parking pad in rear. Close to Belair Road, shopping, schools, public transportation and more. Come see it today! Owner/Agent . Section 8 Ok