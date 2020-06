Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and bright townhome available for immediate lease. This large, brick, porch front townhome has just been updated and is perfect for someone looking to upgrade their living quarters.Three bedrooms and a full bath along with a finished lower level ( potential 4th bedroom or den) gives you plenty of space. The lower level also includes a laundry area.