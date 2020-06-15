3824 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Enjoy spectacular views from your rooftop deck or spend quiet evenings on the private patio. "BEAUTIFUL" hardly describes this home which boasts gleaming hardwood floors, 2 jet tubs, a wet bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & a breakfast bar too. Spacious rooms throughout, including a huge MBR suite. So convenient to interstates, shopping at Canton Crossing & nightlife at Canton Square! Ask about possible off-street parking. WELCOME HOME!