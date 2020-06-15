All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM

3824 FAIT AVENUE

3824 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Enjoy spectacular views from your rooftop deck or spend quiet evenings on the private patio. "BEAUTIFUL" hardly describes this home which boasts gleaming hardwood floors, 2 jet tubs, a wet bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & a breakfast bar too. Spacious rooms throughout, including a huge MBR suite. So convenient to interstates, shopping at Canton Crossing & nightlife at Canton Square! Ask about possible off-street parking. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
3824 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 3824 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3824 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3824 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3824 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 FAIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3824 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3824 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
